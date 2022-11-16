FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands heads to World Cup on a high

THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – Time to make a mark

The United States of America will look to silence the critics after a rocky run-up to Qatar, when it returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in eight years. Its failure to qualify for the finals four years ago prompted much soul-searching within the sport’s national governing body, even as the women’s side thrived. But, the USA appeared to exorcise the demons of that failed attempt by securing one of CONCACAF’s three guaranteed World Cup spots despite a tepid start to its campaign. The achievement was met with relief in the USA, which is set to host the 2026 finals along with Canada and Mexico. Head coach Gregg Berhalter had said that his side was moving in the right direction, adding that it could be “very dangerous” when it gets its confidence up. The heart of the team will be Christian Pulisic, the charismatic forward.



WALES – Hungry on return

Wales’s preparations for its first World Cup in 64 years have been dogged by poor form and injuries, but after qualifying confidently, it will be determined to deliver in Qatar, where its knockout hopes could hinge on a ‘Battle of Britain’. Rob Page’s team made it to the World Cup via the play-offs, overcoming Austria and Ukraine to reach the showpiece tournament for the first time since 1958. While the wheels came off after it booked a spot in Qatar – with four defeats in five matches ensuring it dropped out of the top tier of the Nations League – Wales will head to the tournament targeting at least the last-16. And, there will be plenty of fire in the ‘Welsh Dragon’ after such a lengthy absence from the event. Wales’s qualification is testament to the excellent work of Page, who initially took charge on an interim basis when the then manager Ryan Giggs was arrested in November 2020. The team’s charge will be led by Gareth Bale, whose fitness is a concern for now.