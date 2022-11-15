Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023 due to 'packed' schedule

MELBOURNE: Australia Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins has decided to skip next year's Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament and concentrate on leading his team through a "packed" schedule of international cricket.

Earlier this year Cummins was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 7.25 crore at the IPL auction, but the right-arm fast bowler has decided to skip next year's event in favor of gaining some rest ahead of a busy period for Australian cricket.

The Australia captain took to his social media on Tuesday to announce his decision to not take part in next year's IPL. "I've made the difficult decision to miss next year's IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup," Pat Cummins tweeted on Tuesday.