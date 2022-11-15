IPL 2023: PKBS part with Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Kings have released their former skipper Mayank Agarwal, West Indies bowling all-rounder Odean Smith and some other players for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Agarwal, who was the mainstay of the side's top-order from 2019-21 and scored well, could only score 196 runs in 12 innings at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.50 since he was appointed the captain in 2022.