It will be difficult for MI to release Pollard: Harbhajan Singh

MUMBAI: Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh said on Monday that it will be difficult for Mumbai Indians (MI) to release Kieron Pollard, but they will have to take a tough call in order to build a team for next four to five years.

Indian Premier League franchises must submit their list of retained players by November 15, 2022. The 16th edition of the IPL will see the 10 participating teams undergo preparations in full swing in order to make their squad as ready as possible before the mini-auction on December 23, 2022, in Kochi.

While there are some franchises who have already traded players, it will be interesting to see if the teams retain some of the old names which have been in the squad for years. Moreover, each team has been granted an increase in their spending power with a sum of Rs. 5 crore being added to their purse, making the pursue value 95 crore for the mini-auction.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Game Plan - IPL Retention Special', Harbhajan said, "Well, I think it's going to be very difficult for Mumbai Indians to release Kieron Pollard. He has been there for many years. But yes, there are times when you have to take a few tough calls and maybe this is the time. They have to move forward and make a team for the next 4-5 years and try to find someone who can do what Pollard has done over the years."

Harbhajan said that the side has Australian middle order Tim David, who can do the job Pollard did for MI for years.

"And of course, there is another Australian in the auction that is Cameroon Green. I think they will be eyeing him to be part of the Mumbai set-up. Of course, it is going to be a tough call, but at some stage, you have to take those calls," he added.

Ever since he signed with MI in 2010, Pollard has been one of the marquee players of the franchise, having won them many games with his all-round performances. In 189 matches for the side, Pollard has scored 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67, with 16 half-centuries under his belt. He has also taken 69 wickets for the five-time champions.

But the last season with MI was underwhelming for him. In 11 matches, he could score only 144 runs at an average of 14.40, with the highest score of 25. He hit these runs at a poor strike rate of 107.46. Also, he took only four wickets for his side in the tournament.

Former Team India pacer Irfan Pathan spoke on what strategy Mumbai Indians will deploy if England fast-bowler Jofra Archer is not available for selection again. Irfan said that he still feels that the franchise needs to look out for a death overs bowler.

"It is very important, because Jofra Archer is coming back from injury. Jasprit Bumrah is also coming back from injury. Last year, what I felt from their bowling department, with Jora not being there, they really did not have that sharpness in their bowling, especially in the death overs. They kept going with Basil Thampi and Jaydev Unadkat as well, so definitely, even if Jofra and Jasprit Bumrah come back, they still need someone at the back end at least for the sake of a replacement. If something goes wrong between Bumrah and Archer, they need someone who can bowl at the death. So, I really think they will be looking at that as well," he added.

Former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody spoke on whether it is wise for Sunrisers Hyderabad to retain Kane Williamson.

"It is an interesting one for Sunrisers, because when you commit at the beginning of a big auction to retain a player of the calibre of Kane Williamson at 14 crore, you would think that they are thinking about the long term. They are thinking about the bigger picture. But clearly, he has had a disastrous campaign in the last four months in T20 cricket, certainly not up to his standards," he said.

"We know his quality as a leader. He is a highly respected leader in the IPL and globally. So, it just depends on how much weight they put on that leadership. So, whether they release him or not, to me 14 crore is a lot of money for any player, let alone a player that I suppose brings to the table the runs from a batting perspective," he concluded.

Williamson did not have a great IPL 2022. In 13 matches, he could score only 216 runs in 13 matches at an average of 19.64. Only one fifty came out of his bat. His strike rate was also extremely sub-par at 93.51.

This year, he has scored 382 runs in 12 T20Is at an average of 34.72 with two half-centuries. While these statistics are solid, his strike rate of 119.00 in the shorter format has come under the scanner.