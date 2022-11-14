I will put my name in next month’s IPL auction: Adil Rashid

MELBOURNE: Adil Rashid’s game-changing performances in England’s T20 World Cup winning campaign could certainly make him a hot property at the upcoming IPL auction in Kochi on December 23.

Rashid, who literally choked India and Pakistan in the semi-final and final with high profile scalps like Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam, could once again be seen in an IPL team jersey after his stint with Punjab Kings.

“Yes, I will be putting up my name in IPL auctions this time,” Rashid said after the World Cup final on Sunday.

When asked if he has been in talks with any team, he replied in the negative. While Rashid might have got only four wickets in six games, he finished his full quota of overs in all games at an economy rate of 6.12.

And what could interest the franchisees is the pace at which he bowled, potentially making him more effective than ever on tracks like Eden Gardens, Chepauk or Uppal. He explained how he has decreased his pace and went for more flighted deliveries like the googly to fool Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

“Babar’s googly, I don’t know if it was the turning point of the match but I was definitely getting some turn. I don’t know about Shadab Khan or Liam Livingstone.

“I was bowling a bit slower and got the big leg breaks going my way. Normally I bowl a bit quicker and bit shorter. That was my game plan for me and that’s the way I bowl,” Adil explained his strategy.

While Shadab and Livingstone (when he bowls leg spin) are much quicker through the air, Rashid believes in taking the opposite route.

“Shadab and Liam bowl it a bit quicker and everyone has got their own way. For me, the slower I bowl the better it is.”

Billings opts out of IPL to focus on longer format

England wicketkeeper-batter Sam Billings on Monday opted out of next year’s Indian Premier League to focus on the longer format of the game. Billings played eight games for Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year, scoring 169 runs at an average of 24.14. He made his IPL debut in 2016.

“Have taken the tough decision that I won’t be taking part in the next IPL. Looking to focus on longer format cricket at the start of the English summer with @kentcricket,” Billings tweeted.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity @kkriders ! Loved every minute of it. An amazing franchise with some brilliant people. Hopefully see you again in the future.”

The 31-year-old had made his unexpected Test debut in January when he was brought into the side in the last minute for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Hobart.

He then went on to play a Test each against New Zealand and India later in the year.

Billings has also played 25 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England. He was not part of England’s victorious T20 World Cup squad in Australia.