T20 WC: Additional ground operating time added for final at MCG

MELBOURNE: International Cricket Council (ICC) has underlined their committment to seeing the T20 World Cup Final through by securing an extension to the MCG's permissible operation hours for Sunday's match between Pakistan and England, allowing event administrators to further extend the playing period.

As a result of the extra time that tournament organisers were able to add, play will now take place at the MCG on Sunday night with a total of 90 minutes available in case any play is lost.

This means that, should more time be needed on Sunday, play can go on until midnight local time. Even though every attempt will be made to have the match finished on Sunday, the option to conclude it on Monday's reserve day (November 14 at 3:00 pm AEDT) is still open to the event organisers.

The action shall resume at the spot where the last ball was played if the match needs to be finished on Monday, but only if it cannot be finished on Sunday. The umpires must immediately cease play or refuse to start or resume it if they both decide that the field, weather, lighting, or any other scenario is hazardous or unacceptable.

Following consultation with ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, it is up to the umpires to decide whether the situation is bad enough to call for such action.

The T20 World Cup final could be plagued by rain with significant chances of showers on November 13 in Melbourne, spoiling a cricket spectacle awaited by fans around the world.