Sindhu pulls out of World Tour Finals

NEW DELHI: PV Sindhu has withdrawn from the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals as she is yet to fully recover from a stress fracture on her left ankle.

The 2018 edition champion Sindhu had sustained the injury on the way to her title-winning run at the Commonwealth Games in August. The World Tour Finals is scheduled to be held in Guangzhou, China, from December 14.

“Her doctor has advised her to take more time so that she recovers completely ahead of the new season. She has discussed the pros and cons. But with so many restrictions in Guangzhou and keeping the new season in mind, she has taken this decision,” Sindhu’s father PV Ramana told PTI.

“She started training a couple of weeks ago and by January 2023, she will be fully fit. So in view of all these reasons, she sent a mail to the BAI (Badminton Association of India) informing her decision,” added Ramana. Sindhu’s withdrawal means HS Prannoy (men’s singles) could be the only representative from India at the prestigious tournament.