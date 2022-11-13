England cricket coach Matthew stands on the cusp of a rare double

MELBOURNE: England men's white-ball coach Matthew Mott is standing on the cusp of greatness as his side takes on Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup final at MCG, with the tactician having also guided the Australian women's team to a record-extending ODI World Cup title in New Zealand in April this year.

After leading Australia's women to ODI World Cup glory, Mott took up the England job in June following the departure of Chris Silverwood, and the Australian could snare a rare coaching double if Jos Buttler's side manages to lift the Cup on Sunday night.

A report in cricket.co.au said on Sunday, "Weather permitting, Mott will on Sunday return to the MCG -- the venue for his finest moment in charge of Australia's women when his team had then retained the Women's T20 trophy with victory over India in the March 2020 final at the MCG in front of a massive crowd of 86,174."

The former Queensland and Victoria opener said about his coaching journey that the current side under Jos Buttler had some amazing players.

"Over your coaching journey you learn off a lot of other people and reflect a lot," Mott told SEN on Sunday. "Being at the right place at the right time is a pretty good strategy. I've worked with some outstanding players over my time with the Australian women's team, and this is an incredible generation of white-ball cricketers here with England. We have two key players out (in Jonny Bairstow and Jofra Archer) and to be able to be not less off is a great thing," said Mott.

Both Bairstow and Archer are currently recovering from injuries.

Since taking over the England coaching role, Mott has forged a fine partnership with Buttler and the England skipper feels their partnership can challenge the best teams in the world.

"Hopefully I've got more time ahead of myself as a captain, and with Matthew Mott we can hopefully shape the next era of English white-ball cricket," Buttler had said on Saturday. "We're still reaping the rewards of (former captain) Eoin Morgan's tenure and the changes that have happened in the white-ball game in England.

"We're very much right in the back of that wave, but there's a bit of a new direction as well," he added.