Sports

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to lift 2nd T20 WC title

England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets.
England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets to lift 2nd T20 WC title
AFP
Online Desk

CHENNAI: England beat Pakistan by 5 wickets

England (Playing XI): Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Ben Stokes
Moeen Ali
T20 WC 2022
pakistan vs england
PAK vs ENG
World Cup match 2022
T20 Final 2022
Pakistan vs England LIVE

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in