Silva nets winner against BFC

BENGALURU: Cleiton Silva left the Kanteerava crowd in silence, scoring the only goal of the match in the second half, as East Bengal FC handed Bengaluru FC its third successive 0-1 defeat of the Indian Super League 2022-23 season here on Friday. Bengaluru failed to score for the third consecutive game while East Bengal secured its first clean sheet of the ISL season. No goals were scored in the opening 45 minutes as the host finished the half without a shot on target. Two minutes past the hour-mark, Roy Krishna was put through on goal with a sublime pass from Javi Hernandez. The Fijian entered the box, but scuffed what would be BFC’s only substantial chance. In the 69th minute, the deadlock was finally broken. Running towards his own goal on the left as the last man, Suresh Wangjam came under pressure from Naorem Mahesh and miskicked his back pass towards the goalkeeper. Mahesh pounced on the loose ball and was one-on-one with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu when he squared it for Silva, who calmly tapped the ball in against his former club.

RESULT: Bengaluru FC 0 lost to East Bengal FC 1 (C Silva 69)