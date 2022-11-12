PKL 9: In great form, Sachin leads the turnaround for Patna Pirates

PUNE: Patna Pirates' main raider Sachin has been in terrific form in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9, racking up 114 points in 12 matches and helping his side climb to the fifth position on the points table.

The Pirates didn't get off to the best of starts in the tournament, losing four of their first five games. But once they defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. on October 21, the Pirates have registered a seven-match unbeaten streak.

Sachin is one of the players that have starred in the turnaround, putting them in a good position to get into the knockout rounds and fight for the top honours.

Speaking about the turnaround, Sachin said, "We worked on the mistakes we made in our first few matches and we've been able to win games after correcting those mistakes. I think we couldn't set a good combination of defenders in our first few games. Once we did that, we have been able to garner great results for the side."

When asked about how he stumbled upon the game of kabaddi, the raider expressed, "I come from a kabaddi family. My elder brother and uncle used to play kabaddi. My brother Deepak Kumar, who was part of the Bengal Warriors squad in Season 2, took me to the ground and taught me how to play the game. Unfortunately, my brother incurred an injury and he couldn't play in the PKL. So, I have kept his dream alive by playing in the Pro Kabaddi League."

Sachin, who is from a farming family in Rajasthan, also said that he carries out the role of a Sub Inspector when he's not on the mat.

"When I am not playing kabaddi, I work as a Sub Inspector in the Rajasthan Police Force in Jaipur. I have been working there since 2018. My family, which includes my father, mother, elder brother and sister are really happy with the way my career has gone. They have supported me a lot and PKL has helped me support my family financially."

A film buff, Sachin spoke about his favourite stars as well. "I watch movies during my free time. My favourite male actor is Akshay Kumar and my favourite female actor is Nora Fatehi."

The Patna Pirates will be looking to continue their form when they take on U Mumba on Sunday, however, the Mumbai side's raider Guman Singh will pose a strong challenge to the Pirates.

The Tamil Thalaivas will be looking to get back into winning ways when they face off against Bengaluru, but the Bulls' raiders Neeraj Narwal and Bharat have been in terrific form this season.