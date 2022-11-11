TN XI skipper Pradosh’s knock goes in vain

CHENNAI: Pradosh Ranjan Paul led from the front with a patient half-century, but it was not enough as Tamil Nadu XI suffered a 19-run defeat at the hands of Bangladesh XI in the third one-day match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Thursday.

Bangladesh XI, which opted to bat first, put 220 on the board and then bowled a second-string Tamil Nadu XI out for 201. Riding on useful contributions from No.6 Md. Tawhid Hiridoy (66 off 74 balls, 2 fours, 2 sixes) and opener Anamul Haque Bijoy (42), the visiting team posted 220 before it was bundled out in the penultimate over. Medium pacer H Trilok Nag (3/36) was the pick of the Tamil Nadu XI bowlers with three scalps while left-arm spinners S Mohan Prasath (2/42) and S Ajith Ram (2/44) bagged two wickets each.

In the second essay, Pradosh (70 off 108 balls, 6 fours) and Daryl S Ferrario (40) accumulated 101 runs off 153 balls for the third wicket, but neither batter could stay long enough in the middle to guide the host home. Four Bangladesh XI bowlers picked up two wickets apiece to skittle Tamil Nadu XI out in the 48th over.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh XI 220 in 48.4 overs (Anamul Haque Bijoy 42, Md. Tawhid Hiridoy 66, H Trilok Nag 3/36, S Mohan Prasath 2/42, S Ajith Ram 2/44) bt Tamil Nadu XI 201 in 47.4 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 40, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 70, Syed Khaled Ahmed 2/31, Mohammad Saif Hasan 2/52, Md. Taijul Islam 2/36, Mominul Haque 2/40)