Bose’s last-gasp winner lifts ATK Mohun Bagan to second

KOLKATA: ATK Mohun Bagan secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over NorthEast United and moved up to second place in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. Liston Colaco broke the deadlock in the 35th minute before Aaron Evans equalised in the 81st minute. Subhasish Bose, on his 99th ISL appearance, scored the winner to give the Mariners a win in its 50th ISL game.

Five minutes past the half-hour mark, ATKMB breached the NorthEast United FC defence. Hugo Boumous pounced on Parthib’s misplaced pass in midfield and advanced towards goal before finding Colaco with a perfectly weighted through ball. The winger aimed for the far post and finished it with aplomb.

Drama ensued in the final ten minutes of the game. Jon Gaztanaga's glancing header allowed Aaron Evans to score the equaliser with a diving header in the 81st minute. The Highlanders had their hearts broken in the 89th minute when Petratos’ cross was met by Bose’s accurate diving header that put the Mariners back in front and eventually handed it all three points.