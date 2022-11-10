Sports

T20 WC semi-finals: England win toss, chose to bowl against India

England won the toss and chose to bowl first against India.
ADELAIDE: England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup here on Thursday.

England made two changes, bringing in Phil Salt and Chris Jordan in place of Dawid Malan and Mark Wood.

India are unchanged and have picked Rishabh Pant ahead of Dinesh Karthik.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid.

