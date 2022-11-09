M Shahrukh Khan stars in Tamil Nadu XI win

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten 100 from M Shahrukh Khan, Tamil Nadu XI defeated Bangladesh XI by 58 runs (DLS method) in the second one-dayer at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first, Tamil Nadu scored 306 runs in 47 overs. In reply, Bangladesh could only manage 194 for six.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu XI 306/7 in 47 overs (L Suryapprakash 42, B Sai Sudharsan 40, M Shahrukh Khan 100*) bt Bangladesh XI 194/6 in 40 overs (Mohammad Saif Hasan 30, Md. Tawhid Hriidoy 73*)