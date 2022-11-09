Sports

Argentina midfielder Lo Celso to miss World Cup

The 26-year-old, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, was expected to play a key role for Argentina at football's showpiece tournament.
BUENOS: Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso will miss the FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to a leg muscle tear, according to widespread media reports in the South American country.

Lo Celso sustained the injury while playing for Villarreal in a 1-0 defeat at Athletic Bilbao in Spain's La Liga on October 30. Scans confirmed a torn right hamstring that requires surgery, news outlet Ole reported on Tuesday.

He was lauded by local media for his impressive link-up play with captain Lionel Messi during last year's Copa America, which the Albiceleste won by defeating hosts Brazil 1-0 in the final, reports Xinhua.

Argentina will begin their World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on November 22 and will also meet Mexico and Poland in Group C.

