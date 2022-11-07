Tamil Nadu XI defeats Bangladesh XI by 11 runs

CHENNAI: Jaker Ali Anik and Mohammad Saif Hasan’s fighting knocks went in vain as Bangladesh XI lost to Tamil Nadu XI by 11 runs in the first one-day match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

Chasing 243 for victory, Bangladesh XI was struggling at 40 for five in the 13th over, but wicketkeeper-batter Jaker (86 off 115 balls, 5 fours, 2 sixes) and No.3 Hasan (72 off 90 balls, 6 fours, 3 sixes) brought the visiting team back into the contest. Jaker was part of two key partnerships – 81 runs for the sixth wicket with Hasan and 59 runs for the eighth wicket with Nayeem Islam (13). Despite the best efforts, the visitor fell short at the end.

Pace bowlers Thangarasu Natarajan (3/46) and Sandeep Warrier (2/26) combined to remove the Bangladesh XI top-four while left-arm spinners R Sai Kishore (2/25) and Sanjay Yadav (2/31) chipped in with two wickets each. Left-arm fast bowler Natarajan clinched victory for the host in the final over when he clean bowled Jaker.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu XI, which elected to bat first, put 242 for nine on the board, courtesy of useful contributions from skipper Baba Indrajith (51 off 75 balls, 2 fours) and J Kousik (46). Indrajith was involved in two half-century alliances – 64 runs for the fourth wicket with Shahrukh Khan (39) and 56 runs for the fifth wicket with Kousik. Medium pacer Rejaur Rahman Raja (4/50) was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers as he scalped four wickets.

BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu XI 242/9 in 50 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 33, Baba Indrajith 51, Shahrukh Khan 39, J Kousik 46, R Sai Kishore 26, Rejaur Rahman Raja 4/50, Nayeem Islam 2/44) bt Bangladesh XI 231 in 49.3 overs (Mohammad Saif Hasan 72, Jaker Ali Anik 86, Thangarasu Natarajan 3/46, Sandeep Warrier 2/26, R Sai Kishore 2/25, Sanjay Yadav 2/31)