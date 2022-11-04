T20 WC: Mohammad Nabi steps down as Afghanistan captain

ADELAIDE: All-rounder Mohammad Nabi has decided to step down as Afghanistan skipper and said that he "will continue to play for the country when the management and team need," the player announced the news on Friday.

Nabi announced his decision to resign as the captain of the national team following their four-run loss to Australia in Adelaide in the Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Nabi took to his Twitter and tweeted, "Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with the result that not us nor our supporters were expecting. We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches."

In a tweet, Nabi also made it clear that he was not on the same page with the national selectors. "From the last one year, our team's preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours, the team manager, selection committee, and I were not on the same page, which had implications on the team balance," Nabi further added in a tweet.