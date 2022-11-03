Will sleep peacefully if I perform my role, says Rahul

ADELAIDE: KL Rahul knows exactly what his team wants from him and as long as he is able to do that, he can “sleep peacefully”.

After scoring only 22 runs in three matches, Rahul (50 off 32 balls) struck a much-needed half-century and produced a superb direct hit in the T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 win over Bangladesh here on Wednesday.

“My emotions were good. We are all excited to be out here and we have all looked forward to this World Cup for the last one year. I have always tried to stay balanced whether I am doing well or not,” Rahul said when asked about what his mindset was in the last one week. “The team has given me a role and if I am able to do what the team wants from me, I can sleep peacefully,” the India vice-captain added at the post-match media conference.

Talking about his sensational direct hit from the deep to dismiss the in-form Bangladesh opener Litton Das, Rahul said: “We all train very hard on fielding. We work on throwing and moving quickly. The ball came and I hit the stumps.”

The most heartening aspect for India over the past four games has been how different individuals have contributed to the side’s success. “This was an important game for us. We all wanted to contribute. It was an opportunity for me to stand up and be counted. Every match, a different person is putting his hand up and making it count,” Rahul said.

Having made an early exit from the last T20 World Cup, the India team, according to Rahul, worked hard to prepare itself for tough circumstances. “So when time comes, we can execute our plans in those difficult situations.”

