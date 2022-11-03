Sports

T20 WC: Rain interrupts Pakistan-South Africa match

Chasing Pakistan's 185 for nine, South Africa were 19 for four in nine overs when the skies opened up, forcing the players to leave the ground.
Rain has stopped play in Sydney
Rain has stopped play in SydneyTwitter/@ICC
SYDNEY:

SYDNEY: Rain stopped play in the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa here on Thursday.

As per the DLS par score, South Africa is 16 runs behind at the moment after losing wickets in quick succession.

