Arshdeep credits Bhuvneshwar for recent success

PERTH: Arshdeep Singh credited his success in the ongoing T20 World Cup to senior pace bowling partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who, he feels, has been creating relentless pressure in the powerplay overs which has made it easier for him to get wickets.

Arshdeep struck vital blows in his opening overs against Pakistan and South Africa, removing top batters like Babar Azam and Quinton de Kock respectively. While Arshdeep has taken seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 7.83, Bhuvneshwar, despite picking up only three wickets in as many games, has been phenomenal with an economy of 4.87 in the 10.4 overs that he has bowled.

“We study the batters’ weaknesses. Myself and Bhuvi bhai try to get some swing first up and beat the batters at the start. I am able to attack the batters because Bhuvi bhai is bowling so economically that the batters are already under pressure,” Arshdeep told reporters after India’s five-wicket defeat to South Africa in Super 12 Group 2 on Sunday.

“Credit for my success goes to him (Bhuvneshwar). The batters are not taking chances against him and are doing that with me. So, we have forged a good partnership. A bowling partnership is as important as a batting partnership,” Arshdeep added.

Arshdeep found the Perth pitch the paciest in his short but eventful international career. “It was a great track to bowl on. It was a dream wicket (pitch) for any fast bowler and perhaps the spiciest of the tracks I have bowled so far,” said Arshdeep.