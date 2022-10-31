We were not good enough, says Rohit

PERTH: Conditions in Perth were difficult for batting, but India captain Rohit Sharma said that it cannot be an excuse for the team’s five-wicket defeat to South Africa in the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

“We expected the pitch to have something in it, with the [cold] weather around. We knew that there will be help for the seamers, which is why you saw that [the score of] 130 was not an easy chase. I thought that we fought well till the end, but South Africa played well,” Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

“The pitch is such that the wickets can come any time for the seamers. It was a match-winning partnership from David Miller and Aiden Markram (who put on 76 runs for the fourth wicket). But, we were not good enough on the field. We have played in such conditions, so conditions are not an excuse. We want to be consistent,” added Rohit.

“We could not hold on to our chances, we missed a few run-outs, including myself. We were a little poor on the field, we gave away so many chances in the field and we were not clinical. We were just not good enough. We need to keep our heads high and learn from this game,” Rohit admitted.