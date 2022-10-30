Vengsarkar, Shubhangi elected to rep ICA on BCCI apex council

NEW DELHI: Former India captains Dilip Vengsarkar and Shubhangi Kulkarni were on Saturday elected to represent the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) on the BCCI apex council.

While Vengsarkar defeated outgoing ICA president and former India cricketer Ashok Malhotra, Shubhangi was elected unopposed as the female ICA representative. In e-voting held over three days, Vengsarkar received 402 votes compared to Malhotra’s 230.

Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy were the first-ever ICA representatives in the BCCI with their tenure lasting from October 2019 to October 2022. The Lodha reforms led to the inclusion of ICA representatives on the BCCI apex council.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha retained his place on the IPL governing council as he defeated Vijay Mohan Raj by 396 votes to 234.

Vengsarkar, 66, has administrative experience as he served as the director of the National Cricket Academy and was a chief selector of the national team. “The role is not very different to what I have done before. I want to thank all the former cricketers who voted for me. We are yet to meet with the Board officials, but we will work for the smooth coordination between the ICA and the BCCI,” Vengsarkar told PTI.

Shubhangi served as the secretary of the Women’s Cricket Association of India before women’s cricket was brought under the BCCI umbrella in 2006.