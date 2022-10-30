PKL 9: Vikash Kandola helps Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panther

PUNE: Vikash Kandola's impressive 'SUPER RAID' helped Bengaluru Bulls beat Jaipur Pink Panther 37-31 in a Pro Kabaddi League season 9 match at the Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, here on Sunday.

Both teams played out a close contest throughout the match and were locked at 30-30 in the last few minutes of the match. But Vikash pulled off a magnificent SUPER RAID to help his team defeat the Panthers.

Bharat effected a fantastic raid in the 7th minute and helped his team inflict an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 10-3.

Raiders Neeraj Narwal, Bharat and Vikash Kandola kept picking up points as the Bulls widened their lead at 16-6. However, Jaipur's Bhavani Rajput carried out a SUPER RAID in the 17th minute and reduced the gap between the two sides.

Arjun Deshwal also joined the party as the Panthers continued their fightback. Soon after, Sunil Kumar tackled Narwal to effect an ALL OUT as his side levelled the scores at 19-19 at the end of the first half.

Both sides played out a neck and neck contest in the second half. Jaipur and Bengaluru's defense units showcased top form and kept tackling raiders. While captain Sunil Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri stood tall for the Panthers, defenders Saurabh Nandal and Aman led the charge for the Bulls.

Bharat tried to pull off a SUPER RAID, but the Panthers' defenders caught him as the teams were locked at 27-27 in the 36th minute. However, Kandola carried out a multi-point raid and helped his side take a crucial three-point lead at 30-27.

Bharat could have inflicted an all out, but the Panthers effected a SUPER TACKLE to level the scores at 30-30. But, Kandola pulled off a brilliant SUPER RAID in the last minute of the match to help the team inflict an ALL OUT and register a thrilling win.