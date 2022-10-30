India beats Australia in shootout, bags Sultan of Johor Cup crown

JOHOR: India defeated Australia 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootout to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup crown, ending a five-year drought here on Saturday.

The teams were level at 1-1 after regulation time in the title encounter.

The shootout score read 3-3 after five attempts each, forcing the match into sudden death. Uttam Singh scored twice in the shootout, including in sudden death, while Vishnukant Singh, Ankit Pal and Sudeep Chirmako also sounded the board for India.

For Australia, Burns Cooper, Foster Brodee, Brooks Joshua and Hart Liam wrote their names on the scoresheet in the shootout. It was Sudeep who drew the first blood when he scored a field goal in the 13th minute.

But, Jack Holland produced the equaliser in the 28th minute as the two teams finished at 1-1 at the end of regulation time.

India had previously won the age-group tournament twice – 2013 and 2014 – and had finished second best four times – 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2019.