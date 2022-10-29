Sports

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs

Phillips (104 off 64) lifted New Zealand from a bad start to post a challenging 167 for 7.
SYDNEY: Glenn Phillips hit the second century of the tournament as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 65 runs in a T20 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Phillips (104 off 64) lifted New Zealand from a bad start to post a challenging 167 for 7. Together with Daryl Mitchell (22), he resurrected their innings, stitching 84 runs for the fourth wicket after opting to bat.

Kasun Rajitha (2/23) picked up two wickets, while Wanindu Hasaranga (1/22), Dhananjaya de Silva (1/14), Maheesh Theekshana (1/35) and Lahiru Kumara (1/37) scalped a wicket each.

Later, Trent Boult (4/13), Mitchell Santner (2/21) and Ish Sodhi (2/21) shone bright with the ball as New Zealand dismissed Sri Lanka for 102.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 104; Kasun Rajitha 2/23).

Sri Lanka: (Dasun Shanaka 35, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 34; Trent Boult 4/13).

