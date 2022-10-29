Liverpool can achieve unbeaten Anfield milestone against Leeds

LONDON: Liverpool will aim to reach an unbeaten milestone at Anfield when they face Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Reds can extend their run of successive home games without a loss to 30 with a win or draw against Jesse Marsch's team. It would be their joint-sixth-longest such run in club history. In the 29 matches during the streak so far, Jurgen Klopp's side have won 22 times and registered 17 clean sheets.

The last meeting between the sides was the corresponding fixture of 2021-22 - Liverpool won 6-0 to record their biggest ever victory over Leeds.

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk were on the scoresheet that night - it was the first time both centre-backs in a Reds XI had scored in the same league game since September 1968, when Ron Yeats and Tommy Smith did so against Leicester City.

Klopp's men had won 3-0 at Elland Road earlier in the campaign as Liverpool achieved a fifth Premier League double over Leeds. Inside Anfield: Last season's 6-0 win over Leeds

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 12 contests with Leeds in all competitions and have won the previous five at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah is two goals away from moving up to joint-seventh place on the club's all-time league scorers list, alongside Jack Parkinson. His current total is 121.

The Egypt international has scored five times in his last five matches in league and cup, and seven in his last nine.

James Milner made 54 appearances and scored five goals for Leeds at the start of his career (between 2002 and 2004).

Leeds' last Anfield victory came in April 2001 when they won 2-1, with Rio Ferdinand and Lee Bowyer netting in the first half. Steven Gerrard scored for Liverpool and was later sent off.

Marsch has managed against the Reds twice before in his career, with Red Bull Salzburg in the group phase of the Champions League in 2019-20. He lost both matches, including a 4-3 defeat at Anfield.