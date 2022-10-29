Atwal makes cut despite even par second round in Bermuda

SOUTHAMPTON: Arjun Atwal who shot a superb 63 on the first day had an even par 71 on the second day of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Still at 8-under for two days, he is now tied 34th and safely into the weekend rounds.

Atwal who had three each of birdies and bogeys, two of which came late on the back nine of the round, slipped from overnight tied third to tied 34th.

Ben Crane tied his career low round with a stunning 62 to take the second round lead. Crane, a five-time PGA Tour winner, had nine birdies, an eagle and two bogeys as he finished one ahead of Adam Schenk, Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton and Ben Griffin. Crane is 14-under, while the four players in tied second were 13-under.

China's Marty Zecheng Dou and Kevin Yu of Chinese Taipei charged into contention at the halfway. Dou and Yu fired rounds of 6-under 65 and 5-under 66 respectively at Port Royal Golf Club to sit two shots adrift of 36-hole leader

Atwal, playing his first event since the loss of his father, had a great 63 on the opening day. He had a bogey on the third, but birdies on sixth and seventh had him under par. He added a birdie on 11th but late bogeys on 15 and 16 brought him down to level par.

Dou, 25, a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner, showed great determination as he mixed seven birdies with one bogey to sign for a successive 6-under card and climbed nine rungs to tied seventh on 12-under 130.

Rookie Yu was equally impressive with six birdies, including two over his last three holes.