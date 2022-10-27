Sports

French Open badminton: Loh Kean Yew advances to quarters

PARIS: Loh Kean Yew continued his recent good form with a 21-14, 21-11 win over Japan's Tsuneyama Kanta in a Round-of-16 clash of the French Open 2022 BWF Super 750 tournament men's singles event, here on Thursday.

The Singaporean badminton star needed just 17 mins to win the first game in Paris.

Tsuneyama rallied to take an early lead in a more hard-fought second, but Loh's superior speed and shot variety eventually shone through as he levelled the game at 7-7 before wrapping up the match in straight sets.

The 2021 world champion will next face the winner of top seeded Viktor Axelsen versus Thailand's Sitthikom Thammasin.

