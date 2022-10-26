Mohammed Shadman, Mohammad Mithun slam 50s for Bangladesh

CHENNAI: Riding on opener Mohammed Shadman Islam’s 89 and skipper Mohammad Mithun’s unbeaten 74, Bangladesh XI reached 230 for five at stumps on the first day of the four-day match against Tamil Nadu XI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh’s Shadman was involved in two-major partnerships when he added 85 runs for the second wicket with Md.

Saif Hasan in 198 balls and put on 105 runs for the fourth wicket with skipper Mithun. Tamil Nadu medium pacer L Vignesh took three wickets for 37 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh XI 230/5 in 84 overs (Md. Shadman Islam 89, Mohammad Saif Hasan 38, Mohammad Mithun 74 batting, L Vignesh 3/37, S Ajith Ram 2/35) vs Tamil Nadu XI.