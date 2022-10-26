Aslam Inamdar’s gritty effort hands Puneri victory

BENGALURU: Puneri Paltan put forth an exemplary performance to beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 32-24 in the first game of the evening at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Aslam Inamdar’s 13 points proved to be the big difference between two sides that were jostling for control throughout the game.

The two teams went neck to neck, matching raid for raid and tackle for tackle for most of the opening period.

The Paltan’s Aslam Inamdar was prolific in the early stages, his speed and agility troubling the Pink Panthers’ defence on every raid. Soon enough, his raids started adding up, and in the last five minutes of the first half, Paltan started pulling away.

In the last few seconds of the first half, it effected the first ALL OUT of the evening, going into the break with a 17-11 lead.

The Pink Panthers came roaring into game in the second period, the raiding duo of Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari suddenly landed all their raids and put the seasoned Paltan defense under immense pressure.