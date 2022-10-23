Sourav Ganguly backs out, brother Snehasish set to lead CAB

KOLKATA: Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday pulled out of the race to become the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) chief, paving the way for his elder brother Snehasish to be elected uncontested at its AGM on October 31.

“I had said that I would contest only if there is an election. There is not going to be any election, so it will be uncontested,” Ganguly told reporters at Eden Gardens after he chose not to file his papers for the president’s post on the last date of nomination.

Ganguly, only a week ago, had announced that he was all set to contest the election to return as the CAB chief. “Had I been there, two or more people would not get any posts. So, I have moved aside,” Ganguly said. “I would have been elected uncontested, but I do not think it is right. Others would not have got the opportunity to work for this association. They will be working for these three years and we will see after that.”