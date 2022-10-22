Too many mistakes led to defeat against Goa: CFC coach Brdaric

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric was disappointed with his team’s lacklustre performance during the 0-2 loss to FC Goa in the Indian Super League Season 9 match here on Friday. Chennaiyin suffered its first defeat of the ISL season after Redeem Tlang and Noah Sadaoui netted once each for Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

EXCERPTS FROM THE POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE

On the defeat to FC Goa

It is normal to lose and be completely upset. But, the way we gave up, it is unacceptable. We did not mark the Goa players [properly] and showed lack of concentration. And then, we did not have the luck to score.

On how Chennaiyin FC fared in both halves

During the first half, the players did not follow some instructions. We have to speak about it. I was terrified at half-time. We wasted two opportunities [to score]. We have to be organised and have to settle down because we can score anytime. We have to believe that we can score at any time in the match. We made too many mistakes.

On the team failing to finish the chances

Absolutely. Football matches are decided in the box and we were not able to score. We showed Goa the weakness we have in our game.

On whether playing another striker could help the team’s cause

We have to figure out why we were unable to score. We are working all the time. In training, the players looked good with their finishing. But, I do not know what went wrong on the pitch. We have to watch the match again and analyse.

On sticking with the same starting eleven (he has made only one change to his starting line-up in three matches and it was a forced one – Devansh Dabas replacing the suspended Debjit Majumder in goal)

We are building a team from the beginning (scratch). We have to go out on the pitch, play with maximum intensity without the ball and be effective. If we are unable to do these things, we cannot play at a high level. We will see which players are ready for the next battle against East Bengal FC (at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on November 4).