Chennai Open golf championship from today

CHENNAI: Deprived of partaking in high-quality golfing action for the last years owing to a variety of reasons, Chennaites will be rejoicing over the commencement of the Chennai Open championship which begins here on Tuesday with the participation of the country’s top golfers.

Leading Indian professionals in the field include Khalin Joshi, winner of the PGTI event in Coimbatore last week, Karandeep Kochhar, Manu Gandas, Aman Raj and Shamim Khan among others apart from the defending champion Mithun Perera of Sri Lanka. The Pro-Am event will be held on August 27.

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) CEO Uttam Singh Mundy, said, “The PGTI makes its long-awaited return to the city of Chennai, a major golfing hub. The new venue, the TNGF golf course is sure to serve up a new set of challenges for the professionals. An enthralling week of golf thus lies in prospect.”

On his part, Karandeep Kochar said he was looking forward to the challenge of playing at a new venue.

TNGF honorary secretary R K Jhaver said he expected the players to find the course which is small to be very challenging and added that “we do not expect many sub-par scores.”

The Chennai Open is supported among others by Impiger Technologies, Amrutanjan and Gujarat Tourism.