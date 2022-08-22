Zim vs Ind, 3rd ODI: Visitors win toss, opt to bat first

HARARE: India captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first against Zimbabwe in the third ODI of the three-match series here at Harare Sports Club on Monday India have made two changes to their winning combination from the previous ODI as Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan replace Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Zimbabwe have also made two changes as Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga and Tony Munyonga is in for Wessly Madhevere.

India are looking to make a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match ODI series after winning the first ODI by 10 wickets and the second ODI by five wickets on the same ground. On the other hand, the hosts will play for pride and would look to finish the series with a win. Speaking at the time of toss, India captain KL Rahul said, "We'll bat first. Just want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle.

Siraj has been very good for the last couple of seasons, he's done well for his franchise and he's brought that form into the ODI game as well. He's very good when there's a bit of a moment on the surface. A couple of changes - Siraj and Prasidh miss out, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in.

"Speaking at the time of toss, Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva said, "I was looking to bowl first, especially at this time. With the ball, we need to try and take early wickets today, and then try to deliver with the bat. A couple of changes for us. Happy to be doing something different today."

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav and Avesh Khan.

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi and Richard Ngarava.