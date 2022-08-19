Kagiso Rabada shines as England dismissed for 165
LONDON: South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada took five for 52 to help dismiss England for 165 before lunch on Day Two of the first Test at Lord’s on Thursday.
At tea, South Africa was 158 for two with opener Sarel Elwee batting on 60. Captain Dean Elgar was out for 47.
Earlier, resuming on 116 for six after a rain-affected opening day of the series, England added 49 runs to beat the previous lowest total made under the new regime of captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum – 141 against New Zealand in June, also at Lord’s.
Ollie Pope returned on 61 and should have been dismissed from the sixth ball of the morning, when he edged to first slip.
Erwee made a mess of the opportunity at chest height, spilling the first chance, almost clinging on at the second attempt and failing to gather at the third while falling backward.
Pope was out for 73, though, as he played on at the start of Rabada’s third over.
Stuart Broad (15) hit two fours off Anrich Nortje but Rabada proved too good for his rival fast bowler.
He showed variation with a slower ball to fool Broad, who chipped a simple catch to Dean Elgar at point.
BRIEF SCORES: At Tea: England (1st innings) 165 in 45 overs (O Pope 73, K Rabada 5/52, A Nortje 3/63) vs South Africa (1st innings) 158/2 in 44 overs (S Erwee 60*, D Elgar 47)
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android