Mumbai City FC sail past Indian Navy in Durand Cup debut

KOLKATA:Mumbai City FC sailed past Indian Navy 4-1 in the first Group B game of the 131st Durand Cup at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK), thanks to three second-half strikes including two by substitute and Man of the Match Lallianzuala Chhangte in the final minutes.

The Navy side took the lead through a fantastic Adersh Mattummal pile-driver in the 42nd minute, but the Islanders equalized just before the first-half whistle through Vikram Pratap Singh.

Scotsman Greg Stewart put the Islanders ahead through a penalty in the 65th minute before Chhangte's brace stamped their superiority.

Mumbai did create chances in the first half as well but Bipin Singh missed at least three guilt-edged opportunities and Vikram at least one, as the Navy side held on doggedly.

Then Adersh struck from outside the box quite against the run of play in the only half-chance the sailormen got and that seemed to have woken up the Islanders.

In added time of the first half, Vikram broke through inside the box from the right and executed a clinical finish, beating the keeper at the near post with class and skill.