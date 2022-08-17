Chennai Quick Guns hopes to be third time lucky
CHENNAI: The winless Chennai Quick Guns would hope to be third time lucky when it faces Telugu Yoddhas in the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 1 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Wednesday.
Chennai heads into the contest on the back of successive defeats – against Yoddhas and Odisha Juggernauts.
While Quick Guns went down to Yoddhas by 10 points on Sunday, it lost by a eight-point margin to Juggernauts on Monday.
Although Yoddhas will have the psychological advantage with the 1-0 head-to-head record, Chennai will be eager to open its account.
“We made some mistakes in the first two matches. We will ensure we avoid them and perform better in the next match,” Quick Guns player Madan said ahead of the Yoddhas fixture.
With no points to show for its efforts so far, the bottom-placed Chennai will have to get its act right sooner rather than later.
