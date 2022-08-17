Durand Cup: Anirudh Thapa to lead Chennaiyin’s 30-man squad
CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Tuesday announced a 30-member contingent for the Durand Cup with the long-serving midfielder Anirudh Thapa as captain.
Head coach Thomas Brdaric has included all six foreign signings in the squad for the 131st edition of the prestigious tournament.
Creative force Rafael Crivellaro played no part in the three friendly matches in the run-up to the Durand Cup, but finds a place in the team.
Mohammed Rafique, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Sourav Das and Lijo Francis were not considered for selection since they are injured.
Chennaiyin has been placed in Group C alongside Hyderabad FC, TRAU FC, NEROCA FC and Indian Army Red, and will play its opening round matches in Imphal.
The two-time Indian Super League champion will begin its Durand Cup campaign with a clash against Army Red on Saturday.
SQUAD:
Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra and Devansh Dabas
Defenders: Narayan Das, Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi (o), Fallou Diagne (o), Gurmukh Singh, Md. Sajid Dhot, Ajith Kumar, Monotosh Chakladar, Md. Aqib, Reagan Singh and Salam Ranjan Singh
Midfielders: Rafael Crivellaro (o), Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa (c), Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Julius Duker (o), Jockson Dhas, Sajal Bag and Chris White
Forwards: Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali, Suhail Pasha, Petar Sliskovic (o), Kwame Karikari (o), Senthamizh and Jobby Justin
