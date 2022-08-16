Afghanistan name squad for 2022 Asia Cup, Shinwari returns

KABUL: Afghanistan on Tuesday named their squad for the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, with Samiullah Shinwari making a comeback to the side.

The team will be led by all-rounder Mohammad Nabi and sees one change from the 16-member squad in the ongoing tour of Ireland. Shinwari has replaced Sharafuddin Ashraf, who is now a part of the reserves while spinner Noor Ahmed has also been added to the side.

The 34-year-old Shinwari last represented Afghanistan in a T20I in March 2020, in a match against Ireland.

Alongside Ashraf, Qais Ahmed and Nijad Masood are the other two players on standby. The squad also features other regulars like Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

"The Asia Cup is an important event for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players for the event. Samiullah Shinwari has been added to the side for the Asia Cup. He is in very good form and can give further impetus to the batting department, which already boasts Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi," said chief selector Noor Malikzai.

Afghanistan are currently on an away assignment against Ireland. After losing the first two encounters, the visitors bounced back brilliantly in the next two matches, levelling the series 2-2. The decider will be played on Wednesday, after which Afghanistan will depart for UAE.

At the Asia Cup, Afghanistan are placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from where the top-two will progress.

The Mohammad Nabi-led side will open their Asia Cup campaign against Sri Lanka on August 27 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Squad: Mohammad Nabi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari.

On standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.