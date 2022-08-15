Quick Guns loses to Yoddhas in its Ultimate Kho Kho opener
CHENNAI: Chennai Quick Guns went down 38-48 to Telugu Yoddhas in its opening match of Ultimate Kho Kho at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Sunday.
Yoddhas dominated the early stages of the match and held a commanding 29-15 lead at the end of the first innings.
Behind by 14 points, Quick Guns tried to make a comeback and was the better team in the second innings.
The Chennai team collected 23 points as against Telugu’s 19, but did not do enough to clinch the win.
In the opening match of the tournament, Gujarat Giants came from behind to get the better of Mumbai Khiladis 69-44. At one stage, Mumbai led 22-2 and looked set to begin its campaign on a winning note. However, Gujarat had other ideas and delivered a comeback of epic proportions to secure the victory.
In another double header on Monday, Rajasthan Warriors will take on Mumbai while Chennai will face Odisha Juggernauts.
