Halep battles past Maia to claim Toronto title

MONTREAL : Former World No.1 Simona Halep stormed her way into the Top 10 rankings, as she captured the National Bank Open for the third time in her career on Sunday.

The 2016 and 2018 champion Halep ended the run of Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in a match that lasted for two hours and 16 minutes, claiming her 24th career WTA Tour singles title.

In the closely contested affair, Halep shot four fewer unforced errors despite nine double faults in the first set.

Haddad Maia created a hefty lead in the second set, jumping out to 4-0, and this time the Brazilian held on to level the match.

After an early exchange of breaks in the third set, Halep held on to her ground and stayed aggressive to finding excellent overhead winners en route to a victor for 6-3.

“It’s never easy to play against [Haddad Maia],” Halep said in her post-match press conference.

“She beat me a few weeks ago. … I knew that it was going to be a good challenge and a good fight. So it’s been a battle today, and I’m really happy that I could actually be stronger in the important moments,” she added.

“It makes it even more special because I really wanted to win it in Toronto as well. Here there are many Romanians and they always come to support me. So I’m really happy that I could also win here,” Halep said.

“I feel like it’s a big deal to be back in the Top 10. When I started the year I was not very confident and I set the goal to be, at the end of the year, Top 10. And here I am. So it’s a very special moment. I will enjoy it. I will give myself credit. I’m just dreaming for more,” Halep added.