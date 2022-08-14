Chennaiyin FC’s Vafa returns to competitive football after a year

CHENNAI: All it took was just one conversation – which went on for only seven minutes – to understand how much Chennaiyin FC’s Iranian centre-back Vafa Hakhamaneshi missed the ‘beautiful game’ of football.

After his brief spell at Thai top-division club Ratchaburi FC in June 2021, Vafa had to stay away from the sport due to personal reasons. “Football is not only my job but also my life,” the towering defender emphasised while interacting with DT Next on Saturday. Having resolved a “big problem” at home, the 31-year-old brought ‘life’ back to his football career by inking a one-season deal with Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin at the end of June.

On a comeback trail, Vafa, currently with the squad in Kolkata preparing for the Durand Cup, said that the CFC ‘family’ has made ‘life’ easier for him with a “good atmosphere”.

EXCERPTS

On being away from competitive football for a year