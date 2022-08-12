Rashid, Rabada, Livingstone to play for ‘MI Cape Town’

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan, South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and dashing English batter Liam Livingstone are among the five direct signings of MI Cape Town which will take part in the inaugural Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League.

The talented Dewald Brevis, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL along with England all-rounder Sam Curran are the other two direct signings of the franchise.

For the record, Rashid plays for Gujarat Titans, Rabada and Livingstone for Punjab Kings and Curran last played for CSK in the Indian Premier League. MI-Cape Town has thus signed three overseas players, 1 capped South African and 1 uncapped South African.