Arjun Tendulkar seeks NoC from Mumbai, likely to play for Goa

New Delhi: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun is all set to leave Mumbai and in all likelihood will ply his trade for south-western neighbour Goa in the next domestic season.

The 22-year-old left-arm pacer, who has also been a part of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, has played two games for Mumbai, during the 2020-21 edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana and Puducherry respectively.

It has been learnt that Tendulkar junior has already applied for No Objection Certificate (NoC) from his home association MCA.

“Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe that the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career,” SRT Sports Management said in a statement.

Tendulkar has played two ‘Tests’ for the India U-19 against Sri Lanka, three summers ago and has featured in the Mumbai probables for the white ball leg of the domestic season even this time.

For Tendulkar, the biggest disappointment has been getting dropped from the Mumbai squad this season without being given a chance to prove his mettle.

People who have monitored his progress feel that the youngster has the right attitude and work ethic but does need consistent game time to showcase what he is capable of.