CWG: Five occasions when Indian athletes made the nation proud

The Indian contingent made the country proud at CWG 2022, finishing the multi-sport event with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals). A lot of players made India proud by capturing some historic medals in Birmingham. Here are some of these players
Indian women's lawn bowls team captures first-ever medal in discipline
The Indian women's lawn bowls team made history by capturing nation's first-ever medal in the discipline. They defeated South Africa in the final by 17-10. India was represented by Rupa Rani Tirkey, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Pinki Singh in this historic match.
Avinash Sable wins historic men's 3000 m steeplechase medal
Avinash Sable's outing in CWG 2022 was a history-defining one. The national record maker clocked the timings of 8:11.20, his personal best and finished second to capture a silver medal in final of men's 3000 m steeplechase. He also gave his country its first-ever medal in steeplechase. Not only that, he bettered his previous national record of 8:12.48, set at the Rabat Diamond League earlier this year.
India women's cricket team wins hearts in first CWG outing
Indian women's cricket team made history in its first-ever CWG outing. Women's cricket was played for the first time this year at CWG. Cricket was a CWG sport for the first time since 1998. Women played fantastic cricket throughout to celebrate this landmark. India played well in the tournament and had to settle for silver after losing to Australia in a thrilling final by nine runs.
Eldhose Paul captures first-ever gold for India in triple jump
Eldhose Paul brought home the first-ever medal in the triple jump at Commonwealth Games. He attempted a personal best jump of 17.03 m to finish at the top. Compatriot Abdulla Aboobacker also secured a silver medal to ensure a double podium for India.
First Para-Powerlifting gold for India!
Para-powerlifter Sudhir clinched the gold medal in the Men's Heavyweight final with the best weight of 212kg on Thursday. He won India's first gold in Para-Powerlifting at Commonwealth Games.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android