CWG: Five occasions when Indian athletes made the nation proud

India women's cricket team wins hearts in first CWG outing

Indian women's cricket team made history in its first-ever CWG outing. Women's cricket was played for the first time this year at CWG. Cricket was a CWG sport for the first time since 1998. Women played fantastic cricket throughout to celebrate this landmark. India played well in the tournament and had to settle for silver after losing to Australia in a thrilling final by nine runs.