Rahim Ali extends stay at Chennaiyin FC until 2024

CHENNAI: Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC announced on Tuesday that Rahim Ali had extended his contract in a new deal that will keep him at the club till 2024.

Rahim Ali is one of the handful of members of the Chennaiyin squad that reached the ISL final in the 2019-20 season. He has made 40 appearances for the club spanning over three years scoring four times and assisting twice.

On committing to the club for two more years, Rahim Ali said, "I'm very happy to sign a new contract with Chennaiyin FC. There was never a doubt in my mind. I'm not going anywhere."

The forward was also a part of the famous squad that took part in the U-17 World Cup that took place in India in 2017. He made three appearances including one start against Colombia U-17.

Rahim has also made 31 appearances for I-League outfit Indian Arrows FC, which is largely considered as a home for India's biggest young talents.

The 22-year-old is also a current member of the Indian National team, having made six appearances since his debut in September 2021.

"Over the years Rahim moulded himself into one of the most exciting young talents in the country. Valuable experience with the Indian national team and youth on his side, his extension is a huge positive for our team," co-owner Vita Dani said after the extension of the 22-year-old's contract.

Rahim was also part of the squad that won the SAFF Championship in 2021, coming off the bench in three games including the final against Nepal where he assisted India's third and final goal.