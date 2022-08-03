Legends League Cricket Season 2 to be hosted in 6 Indian cities

NEW DELHI: Legends League Cricket has announced that the second season of the league will be played in six Indian cities, with Kolkata, Lucknow, Delhi, Jodhpur, Cuttack and Rajkot hosting the matches.

The dates planned for the tournament are from September 17, 2022, to October 8, 2022.

The first season of the league was played in January this year in Muscat between three teams – India Maharajas, World Giants and Asia Lions – and comprised seven games. In Season 2 the format will have four Franchise owned teams. There will be 15 matches in league season 2 and they will be played in these six cities.

More than 60 players have confirmed their participation from all across the globe. It is being hoped that more iconic players will join in the coming weeks. The total pool would be 100+ players for the Season’s Draft event.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “We will soon announce the full schedule of the matches and complete format of the games along with the team selection criteria. We are in the final stages of discussions with key cricket promoters and leading business houses who are going to join hands with Legends League Cricket by owning the Franchisees. Announcements would be made soon. We are all set to provide an exhilarating experience and engaging entertainment to our fans.”

Ravi Shastri, Commissioner, Legends League Cricket said, “With many positive developments happening around Season 2 of the league, The Legendary international players of cricket playing again has given us an unmatched feeling. The confirmation from Sourav Ganguly to play a special match on the occasion of 75th years of Indian independence has built further excitement amongst fans.”

In recent times, players like Ross Taylor (New Zealand), Lance Klusener (South Africa) and Morne Morkel (South Africa) were announced as participants in the second season. In the previous weeks, the league added iconic and legendary players like Mohd Kaif, Brett Lee, Dale Steyn, Jacques Kallis, Virender Sehwag, Shane Watson, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Muralitharan, R P Singh, S. Badrinath and Stuart Binny.

Previously, Stalwarts like Harbhajan Singh (India), Eoin Morgan (England), Mitchell Johnson (Australia) joined the League.

A lineup of other international players like Ravi Bopara (England), Matt Prior (England), Chris Tremlett (England), Parveez Maharoof (Sri Lanka), Romesh Kaluwitharana (Sri Lanka) and Upul Chandana (Sri Lanka) were also added to the list of players who can be seen playing in the second edition of the league.

