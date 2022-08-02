ODI format has to deal with a few challenges: McGrath

CHENNAI: Australia fast bowling great Glenn McGrath is still in love with the 50-over format but has no hesitation in admitting that it does face a daunting challenge with the exponential popularity of T20 cricket.
A traditionalist by nature, McGrath, the ‘Director of Coaching’ at the MRF Pace Foundation, still believes that Test cricket remains the ultimate challenge for a cricketer.
“I am very much a traditionalist. I liked Tests, I liked my ODIs. Test cricket is still the ultimate to me. I hope that it is protected and still held in high regard,” McGrath told reporters during an interaction.
“As for the ODIs, it is still exciting as long as they are scoring runs. Interesting to see the future [of ODIs] and see where it goes. They (the International Cricket Council) have got to keep making it (ODIs) exciting. They have got a few challenges,” he added.
McGrath won’t be surprised if a lot of youngsters start opting for T20 Internationals citing workload issues. “I would like to think so. See countries are now having separate T20I and ODI teams...they are nearly getting more specific. Yeah, the money is in T20 cricket, isn’t it? To be honest, a lot of players, a lot of youngsters coming up will look to play T20s.”
McGrath, who will be completing a decade at the helm of the MRF academy, said he had enjoyed the stint so far and was proud of players like Prasidh Krishna and Avesh Khan who had gone on to represent India. “It has been 10 years (laughs)...the last 2 have been a little dodgy. It has been great. I have enjoyed it. Our goal was to continue what Dennis [Lillee] had done.
“I knew I couldn’t just come in and fill those shoes. He (Lillee) is the best pace bowling coach in my opinion. It is about teaching the young guys, the next generation, to become self-sufficient.”
