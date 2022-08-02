India opt to field against WI in 3rd T20I

BASSETERRE: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against West Indies in their third T20 International here on Tuesday.

India have made one change, bringing in Deepak Hooda in place of Ravindra Jadeja, who has been rested.

For West Indies, Dominic Drakes replaced Odean Smith.

Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Rovman Powell, Dominic Drakes, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.